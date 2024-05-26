News & Insights

Stocks

Element 25 Launches Discounted Share Offer

May 26, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Element 25 Limited (AU:E25) has released an update.

Element 25 Limited has launched a Share Purchase Plan offering existing eligible shareholders the opportunity to buy new shares without incurring brokerage fees, aiming to raise up to A$5 million. The funds are intended to advance the Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion Project and support a high purity manganese project in Louisiana. Shares are being offered at a 14% discount based on recent trading averages, with a cap of A$30,000 per shareholder.

For further insights into AU:E25 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.