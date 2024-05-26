Element 25 Launches Discounted Share Offer

Element 25 Limited (AU:E25) has released an update.

Element 25 Limited has launched a Share Purchase Plan offering existing eligible shareholders the opportunity to buy new shares without incurring brokerage fees, aiming to raise up to A$5 million. The funds are intended to advance the Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion Project and support a high purity manganese project in Louisiana. Shares are being offered at a 14% discount based on recent trading averages, with a cap of A$30,000 per shareholder.

For further insights into AU:E25 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.