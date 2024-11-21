News & Insights

Element 25 Gains Approval for Strategic Growth Plans

November 21, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Element 25 Limited (AU:E25) has released an update.

Element 25 Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting, confirming the approval of all proposed resolutions, bolstering its strategic initiatives in manganese production and its partnership with automotive giants like General Motors and Stellantis. The company is poised to expand its Butcherbird Manganese Project and develop a new refinery in Louisiana, aiming to become a leader in low-carbon battery materials. This strategic growth is set to enhance its position in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market.

