Element 25 Eyes Growth in Global Manganese Market

Element 25 Limited (AU:E25) has released an update.

Element 25 Limited is positioning itself as a key player in the global manganese market, focusing on supplying sustainable manganese ore and battery-grade materials for electric vehicles. As the company prepares for its 2024 Annual General Meeting, it emphasizes the importance of independent research for potential investors due to inherent risks and uncertainties.

