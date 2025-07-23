Elekta's Gamma Knife Gains FDA Clearance For Drug-Resistant Temporal Lobe Epilepsy

(RTTNews) - Elekta AB Ser. B (EKTA-B.ST) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance for its Leksell Gamma Knife radiosurgery system to treat refractory, drug-resistant mesial temporal lobe epilepsy in adults.

MTLE, a form of epilepsy unresponsive to medication, may now be managed non-invasively by focusing 192 gamma-ray beams on the seizure-origin region, potentially reducing or eliminating seizures without open-skull surgery.

Originally developed in 1968 by Prof. Lars Leksell for functional brain disorders, Gamma Knife has since treated conditions like essential tremor and trigeminal neuralgia in nearly two million patients worldwide.

EKTA_B.ST closed Tuesday's trading at 48.40 SEK, up 0.94 SEK or 1.98 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

