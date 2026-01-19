Elekta Wins FDA Nod for Evo CT-Linac, Boosting U.S. Radiation Oncology

Elekta EKTAY recently announced that its Elekta Evo CT-Linac has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, making the system available to radiation oncology professionals across the United States. Evo integrates high-quality CT imaging directly with linear accelerator functionality, allowing clinicians to visualize tumors and organs-at-risk with greater clarity during every treatment.

Per management, FDA clearance marks a critical step in Elekta’s strategy to expand its footprint in the United States. Elekta Evo CT-Linac positions the company to support more personalized and precise radiation therapy while improving operational efficiency for clinics of varying sizes. EKTAY emphasized that Evo’s versatility and AI-driven imaging capabilities enable providers to adopt advanced imaging and raise the level of cancer treatment in the United States.

EKTAY Stock’s Trend Following the News

Shares of Ektay gained 3.7% since the announcement on Friday. Over the past six months, the stock has risen 38.4% compared with the industry’s 12.2% growth and the S&P 500’s 12.8% gain.

In the long run, FDA approval paves the way for Evo CT-Linac’s United States commercialization and expands Elekta’s addressable market in radiation oncology. By offering a balance of advanced imaging, AI integration and upgrade flexibility, the company strengthens its credibility and competitive positioning against peers. Increased adoption in clinics can drive revenue growth, deepen customer relationships and support recurring upgrade and service opportunities. By offering advanced, personalized cancer care technology that improves clinical outcomes and efficiency, Elekta builds a solid foundation for sustainable growth worldwide.

EKTAY currently has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion.



More on the Evo CT-Linac Clearance

During radiation therapy, doctors need clear, high-quality images to locate tumors and protect nearby healthy organs. Evo meets this need with Iris, a high-definition, AI-enhanced imaging capability, which helps clinicians find targeted areas for treatment and sensitive structures more clearly during each session. Elekta Evo is gaining strong adoption, with more clinics using the system and setting higher standards for radiation therapy through its advanced treatment features across Europe and other regions.

In contrast to traditional cone-beam CT imaging, Iris uses AI algorithms to minimize scatter and improve image reconstruction, which results in clearer images and more accurate visualization of anatomical structures, helping clinicians make better treatment decisions. Iris is designed to be easily added as an upgrade to existing Elekta linear accelerators, lowering barriers to adoption and extending the useful life of installed systems.

Clinical feedback from Eenas Omari, PhD, at the Medical College of Wisconsin, one of the development partners of Iris, underscores the system’s potential to deliver better image quality, resulting in clearer visualization of soft tissue and fewer artifacts. This enhanced image quality supports accurate daily patient positioning and allows clinicians to adapt treatment plans with greater confidence as anatomical changes occur over the course of therapy.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the radiation therapy market is valued at $8.64 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% through 2035. Factors like the increasing number of patients with cancer and increased demand from the medical sector, with the increasing number of new technologies, are driving the growth of the radiation therapy market.

Other News

Elekta has started implementing a new operating model designed to speed up product development, strengthen commercial performance and improve overall operational efficiency, enabling better service for customers and patients. As part of this transformation, the decision-making authority will be decentralized. This streamlined structure is expected to generate annual cost savings of at least SEK 500 million, with the full financial impact taking effect from the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

In addition, a second-level review of orders has been completed, leading to the cancellation of SEK 2,197 million in orders. This action is based on a stricter interpretation of order criteria and is intended to improve predictability and support long-term profitability.

EKTAY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, EKTAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

