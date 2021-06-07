Elekta says growth and innovation in focus through 2024/25

Elekta holds a digital capital markets day on Monday

STOCKHOLM, June 7 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta EKTAb.ST said on Monday growth and innovation would be key focus areas in the coming years.

Investments in innovation would increase as part of the company’s new mid-term strategy Access 2025, it said in a statement ahead of presentations to investors and media.

It said an expanded partnership in oncology care with Siemens that it announced earlier in the day was related to the updated innovation strategy.

Elekta in May said it expected to grow sales by more than 7% annually until 2024/25, with an improved operating margin.

"The identified clinical need for linear accelerators (linacs) globally is around twice the number of the current installed base (14,000 linacs) and the gap is largest in emerging markets," Chief Executive Gustaf Salford said on Monday.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

