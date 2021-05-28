Elekta Q4 order intake rises, operating profit drops

STOCKHOLM, May 28 (Reuters) - Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta EKTAb.ST reported a fall in February through April core earnings on Friday, but said it expected the market to continue its recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

Fiscal fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) fell 16% from a year earlier to 743 million crowns ($89.7 million), on the back of sales growth of 1%.

Quarterly order intake rose 18% to 5.38 billion crowns as the market situation continued to improve.

"Many healthcare systems are starting to recover from the pandemic and investing to manage the cancer care needs that have not been met due to COVID," Chief Executive Gustaf Salford said in a statement, adding he expects the market situation to continue to recover in the next quarter.

The Swedish firm proposed a dividend of 2.20 crowns per share for the fiscal year 2020/2021 versus 1.80 crowns in 2019/2020.

It said it had set a new dividend policy of at least 50% of net profit, up from a previous policy of 30%.

Elekta said it expected an average annual sales growth of above 7% until 2024/25, with an improved operating margin (EBIT).

($1 = 8.2879 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

