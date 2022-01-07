Elekta Names Tobias Hägglöv CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Elekta (EKTAF.PK) said the company will appoint Tobias Hägglöv as Chief Financial Officer effective February 1, 2022. Tobias Hägglöv has previously held the role of CFO at Recipharm and senior management positions at LEAX, Electrolux, SAS and Accenture.

The company noted that current CFO Johan Adebäck will continue in this role until February 1, before taking on a new role focusing on its Resilience and Excellence Program.

Gustaf Salford, CEO of Elekta, said: "Elekta is fully focused on delivering on our ACCESS 2025 strategy and is entering a new phase. In this context, I'm convinced Tobias will utilize his extensive knowledge and drive value for the Elekta organization going forward."

