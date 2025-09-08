Markets

Elekta Names Klara Eiritz Next CFO As Hägglöv Departs

September 08, 2025 — 02:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Elekta AB (EKTA-B.ST), a Swedish medical technology company, on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Tobias Hägglöv is leaving the company after a transition period. The company has appointed Klara Eiritz as Chief Financial Officer by March 2026.

The company also announced that Chief Commercial Officer Habib Nehme will step down as Elekta transitions to a simplified structure, with regions reporting directly to the Group CEO.

Chief People Officer Anna Conneryd Lundgren will also leave her role, and a search for a successor has begun.

Klara Eiritz has previous experience as CFO at Volvo Construction.

On Friday, Elekta AB closed trading, 1.73% lesser at SEK 44.30 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

