Elekta flags component shortage ahead after profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta EKTAb.STreported on Thursday a smaller-than-expected fall in August-October earnings, but warned of lingering component shortages ahead.

While a growing need for cancer care and radiotherapy is supporting a gradual market recovery, the Swedish company said it also expects supply chain challenges to remain.

Fiscal second-quarter operating profit fell to 533 million Swedish crowns ($58.5 million) from 559 million a year ago. Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a profit of 425 million crowns.

Elekta said it was expecting a positive impact from a continued market recovery, with strong demand and better access to customers.

"At the same time, we expect the negative effects from the supply chain challenges to remain over the next quarters and see higher risk of component shortages going forward," Chief Executive Gustaf Salford said in a statement.

Quarterly order intake rose 12% to 4.05 billion crowns, while like-for-like sales rose 7% to 3.70 billion crowns.

Elekta said in May it expected to increase sales by more than 7% a year until 2024/25, with an improved operating margin.

