Elekta core profit jumps, sees impact from new COVID wave

STOCKHOLM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta EKTAb.ST reported a rise in quarterly core earnings on Thursday but said it expected to be impacted by the ongoing second wave of the pandemic in its fiscal third quarter.

The Swedish company also said it had appointed acting CEO Gustaf Salford as its permanent top executive.

"We expect the new wave of lockdown measures to affect us in the third quarter with continued uncertainty in order growth and increased risk for delayed installations," Salford said in a statement.

Elekta's earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) jumped 39% in its second quarter, which runs from August through October, to 752 million Swedish crowns ($88.5 million), compared to 539 million in the year-earlier quarter.

($1 = 8.4932 Swedish crowns)

