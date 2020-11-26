Elekta braces for second pandemic wave after Aug-Oct profits jump

Core profit jumps 39% but order intake falls 10%

Sees hit from pandemic again in Nov-Jan quarter

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta EKTAb.ST reported a jump in August through October core earnings on Thursday but said it expected to be impacted by the ongoing second wave of the pandemic in the current quarter.

The Swedish group said in a statement it had appointed former finance chief Gustaf Salford as its permanent top executive. He had served as acting CEO since Elekta's former boss resigned in June.

"We expect the new wave of lockdown measures to affect us in the third quarter with continued uncertainty in order growth and increased risk for delayed installations," Salford said.

Fiscal second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) rose 39% from a year earlier to 752 million crowns ($88.5 million), on the back of sales growth of 3%.

Elekta, whose rival Varian Medical Systems VAR.N is being acquired by German rival Siemens Healthineers SHLG.D, said its operating margin (EBITA) widened to 21.3% from 14.5%. ,

"The increase compared to last year was mainly due to a favourable mix between solutions and service as well as product mix," it said of the margin expansion.

However, order bookings fell 10% year-on-year. "The overall dampening effect of COVID-19 on market activity eased somewhat during the second quarter but still hampered order intake," Elekta said.

"In Europe there was even a positive effect initially though it worsened again towards the end of the quarter," added.

Elekta, whose shares were down 13% this year as of Wednesday's closing levels, said it was accelerating investments in innovation of devices and software.

($1 = 8.4932 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.