Elekta AB - ADR (EKTAY) Price Target Increased by 6.97% to 8.01

The average one-year price target for Elekta AB - ADR (OTC:EKTAY) has been revised to 8.01 / share. This is an increase of 6.97% from the prior estimate of 7.49 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.47 to a high of 11.98 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.63% from the latest reported closing price of 8.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elekta AB - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EKTAY is 0.00%, an increase of 1.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EKTAY by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.