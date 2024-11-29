Elegance Optical Reports Increased Losses Amid Revenue Decline

Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited (HK:0907) has released an update.
Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited reported a significant loss for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue decreasing to HK$7,096,000 compared to HK$10,296,000 in the same period last year. The company’s gross profit also fell, and administrative expenses rose, resulting in a loss of HK$13,787,000, highlighting ongoing financial challenges. Investors may want to monitor how the company addresses these financial setbacks moving forward.
