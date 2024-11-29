Elegance Optical Reports Increased Losses Amid Revenue Decline

Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited (HK:0907) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited reported a significant loss for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue decreasing to HK$7,096,000 compared to HK$10,296,000 in the same period last year. The company’s gross profit also fell, and administrative expenses rose, resulting in a loss of HK$13,787,000, highlighting ongoing financial challenges. Investors may want to monitor how the company addresses these financial setbacks moving forward.

For further insights into HK:0907 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.