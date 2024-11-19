Elegance Optical Prepares for Key Board Meeting

Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited (HK:0907) has released an update.

Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to discuss and approve its interim results for the first half of 2024 and consider any interim dividends. Investors might find this meeting significant as it could influence the company’s stock performance and future financial strategies.

