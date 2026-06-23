Eledon Presents New Long-Term Data Of Tegoprubart From Phase 2 Kidney Transplant Study; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced positive new long-term data from its Phase 2 BESTOW clinical program evaluating Tegoprubart versus Tacrolimus, the current standard of care in patients undergoing kidney transplantation. Company Details

Eldon Pharma develops immune-modulating therapies, and Tegoprubart is the lead investigational product.

Tegoprubart is an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand.

Trial details

BESTOW is a Phase 2, multicenter, active-comparator study clinical trial evaluating Tegoprubart for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection in first-time allograft recipients versus Tacrolimus, the current standard of care.

The primary endpoints were safety and kidney function, measured by the mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at 12 months post-transplant. Secondary endpoints included patient and graft survival, incidence of new-onset diabetes, biopsy-proven acute rejection, and delayed graft function.

Among patients who completed 12 months of treatment in the BESTOW study, 96% (49/51) of Tegoprubart-treated patients and 86% (48/56) of Tacrolimus-treated patients entered the BESTOW long-term extension study.At the long-term data cut-off, mean follow-up was 21 months.

Key Findings

-As assessed by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), kidney graft function remained higher in patients treated with Tegoprubart than in those treated with Tacrolimus at the time of reporting.

-At month 18, Tegoprubart-treated patients demonstrated a statistically significant eGFR of 74 mL/min/1.73 m² compared with 61mL/min/1.73 m² in tacrolimus-treated patients, with a mean difference of approximately 12 mL/min/1.73 m².

-Long-term follow-up from the Phase 1b study for patients treated at the 20 mg/kg dose of Tegoprubart was consistent with the Phase 2 BESTOW results, with no BPAR episodes observed after six months in Tegoprubart treated patients.

-Under safety findings, in the BESTOW long-term extension study, key central nervous system and kidney-related adverse events were observed more frequently in the Tacrolimus arm than in the Tegoprubart arm, said the company.

-In the first-year BESTOW results, Diarrhoea was reported in 34% of Tacrolimus-treated patients vs 22% of Tegoprubart treated patients, and this pattern was consistent.

-Meanwhile, one death occurred in the Tegoprubart arm, and the company said it is not attributed to the study drug.

The data were presented at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) taking place between June 20-24, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Milestones Ahead

Eledon has established the regulatory framework for its Phase 3 kidney transplantation program and plans to initiate Phase 3 clinical development of Tegoprubart in late 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, the cash and cash equivalents of the company totalled $111.1 million.

ELDN has traded between $1.35 and $4.60 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $3.81, down 2.81%.

In the pre-market, ELDN is down 2.65% to $3.71.

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