Eledon Pharmaceuticals Reports Promising Trial Results for Tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has announced promising initial results from a trial involving their investigational antibody, tegoprubart, in type 1 diabetes patients following islet transplantation. The first two participants achieved insulin independence, with enhanced islet engraftment and glucose control, compared to traditional tacrolimus-based treatments. These findings, presented at a major summit, highlight tegoprubart’s potential as a safer, effective alternative in managing transplant rejection and advancing diabetes treatment.

