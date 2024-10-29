News & Insights

Stocks

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Reports Promising Trial Results for Tegoprubart

October 29, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( (ELDN) ) has provided an update.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has announced promising initial results from a trial involving their investigational antibody, tegoprubart, in type 1 diabetes patients following islet transplantation. The first two participants achieved insulin independence, with enhanced islet engraftment and glucose control, compared to traditional tacrolimus-based treatments. These findings, presented at a major summit, highlight tegoprubart’s potential as a safer, effective alternative in managing transplant rejection and advancing diabetes treatment.

Learn more about ELDN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELDN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.