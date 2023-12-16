Eledon Pharmaceuticals (FRA:2TK) Price Target Increased by 6.22% to 14.90

The average one-year price target for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (FRA:2TK) has been revised to 14.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.22% from the prior estimate of 14.02 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.62 to a high of 38.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,028.51% from the latest reported closing price of 1.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eledon Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2TK is 0.01%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 9,086K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 4,327K shares representing 17.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,824K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2TK by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 604K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2TK by 15.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 460K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 443K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.