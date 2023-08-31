Eledon Pharmaceuticals (FRA:2TK) Price Target Increased by 10.96% to 17.66

The average one-year price target for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (FRA:2TK) has been revised to 17.66 / share. This is an increase of 10.96% from the prior estimate of 15.91 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.87 to a high of 39.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,152.14% from the latest reported closing price of 1.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eledon Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2TK is 0.01%, a decrease of 51.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.57% to 9,406K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 4,327K shares representing 18.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,327K shares, representing an increase of 46.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2TK by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,843K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company.

Woodline Partners holds 517K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 460K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 443K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

