Eledon Pharmaceuticals (FRA:2TK) Price Target Decreased by 9.52% to 15.55

The average one-year price target for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (FRA:2TK) has been revised to 15.55 / share. This is an decrease of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 17.19 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.08 to a high of 34.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 600.53% from the latest reported closing price of 2.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eledon Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2TK is 0.03%, an increase of 13.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 6,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 2,327K shares representing 16.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,218K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2TK by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 517K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 460K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 443K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 80.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2TK by 99.61% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.