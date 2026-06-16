Is Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 886 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELDN's full-year earnings has moved 24.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ELDN has returned 127.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.2% on average. As we can see, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Galderma Group AG - Unsponsored ADR (GALDY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.7%.

For Galderma Group AG - Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 431 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.4% so far this year, so ELDN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Galderma Group AG - Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 78-stock industry is ranked #168. The industry has moved -23.2% so far this year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Galderma Group AG - Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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