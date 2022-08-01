Markets
Eledon Pharma: FDA Clears IND Application To Evaluate Tegoprubart

(RTTNews) - Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) announced the FDA has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug application to evaluate tegoprubart for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving a kidney transplant. The IND-opening phase 2 study will be a multicenter, open-label, 2-arm, active comparator safety, pharmacokinetic, and efficacy study that will enroll approximately 120 participants undergoing kidney transplant.

David-Alexandre Gros, CEO of Eledon, said: "We look forward to launching this trial and to the initial data from our ongoing kidney transplantation study in Canada, the UK and Australia."

