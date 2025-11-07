BioTech
ELDN

Eledon To Advance Kidney Transplant Rejection Drug Into Phase 3 Despite Phase 2 Miss On Key Goal

November 07, 2025 — 09:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) are down over 50% at $1.91 on Friday, after the company reported mixed results from its Phase 2 BESTOW trial.

BESTOW is a Phase 2 study of the company's drug candidate Tegoprubart in participants undergoing kidney transplantation. Tegoprubart aims to prevent the immune system from attacking the new kidney, potentially improving the chances of a successful transplant.

The study's primary efficacy endpoint was the change in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) at 12 months post-transplant. Secondary endpoints included biopsy-proven acute rejection (BPAR), patient and graft survival, composite efficacy failure, iBox score, donor-specific antibodies (DSAs), delayed graft function (DGF), and new-onset diabetes after transplantation (NODAT).

According to the trial results, the eGFR for the Tegoprubart treatment arm was 69 mL/min/1.73 m² at 12 months vs. 66 mL/min/1.73 m² for Astellas' Tacrolimus, considered the mainstay of immunosuppressant regimens following solid organ transplantation, which was not statistically significant.

The efficacy failure composite endpoint, comprising death, graft loss and biopsy-proven acute rejection, is the approval endpoint currently recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Efficacy failure composite endpoint was 22% in the Tegoprubart group vs. 17% in the Tacrolimus group, demonstrating non-inferiority for Tegoprubart vs. Tacrolimus, using a 20% non-inferiority margin.

Although the primary endpoint did not reach statistical significance, the company plans to advance Tegoprubart into Phase 3, noting that the eGFR level observed in the phase 2 trial is the highest mean eGFR level reported to date in kidney transplant clinical trials evaluating rejection prevention.

The company believes these results, if replicated in a Phase 3 study, would be sufficient to support Tegoprubart's approvability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ELDN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.