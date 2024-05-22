Electrum Discovery Unveils New Copper-Gold Anomalies

Electrum Discovery (TSE:ELY) has released an update.

Electrum Discovery Corp. has announced the discovery of significant copper-gold anomalies at its Timok East Project in Serbia, close to an existing world-class mining complex. These newly identified areas exhibit geochemical signatures consistent with the previously discovered Bambino anomaly and highlight unexplored territories with potential for extensive mineralization. The findings mark a promising phase in the company’s exploration efforts, suggesting a substantial copper-gold system might be present.

