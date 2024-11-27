Electrovaya reports preliminary FY24 revenue $44.6M, consensus $45.04M

Margins for FY2024 is estimated at approximately 31%; Expected operating profit and improved Adjusted EBITDA for FY2024
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ELVA:
- Electrovaya Secures New Orders for Battery Systems
- Electrovaya receives follow on orders for high voltage battery systems
- ELVA Stock trading resumes
- Electrovaya Secures Loan for U.S. Battery Expansion
- ELVA Stock trading halted, news pending
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.