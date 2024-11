Electrovaya reports preliminary FY24 revenue $44.6M, consensus $45.04M

Margins for FY2024 is estimated at approximately 31%; Expected operating profit and improved Adjusted EBITDA for FY2024

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ELVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.