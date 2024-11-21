Electrovaya receives follow on orders for high voltage battery systems

Electrovaya (ELVA) announced follow-on order for Infinity-HV battery systems, from a global aerospace and defense company. The Infinity-HV systems target mission critical and heavy-duty high-voltage applications including vehicles, defense and other energy storage applications seeking industry leading performance and safety. Production of the Infinity-HV products is planned at the Company’s facility in Jamestown, New York, which will provide increased manufacturing capacity and domestic manufacturing. Recently The Export-Import Bank of the United States approved a $50.8 million direct loan to support Electrovaya’s gigafactory manufacturing facility in Jamestown, New York.

