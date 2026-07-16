Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) Stock Jumps 49.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Electrovaya Inc. ELVA shares ended the last trading session 49.1% higher at $11.76. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to Electrovaya entering into a commercial agreement with Amazon to supply its Infinity Battery Technology for material handling operations. Further, Amazon received warrants that will vest based on up to $280 million in cumulative future purchases, highlighting the potential for a long-term commercial relationship and supporting investor confidence in Electrovaya’s growth outlook.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +50%. Revenues are expected to be $21.51 million, up 25.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Electrovaya Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ELVA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Electrovaya Inc. belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW, closed the last trading session 7.1% lower at $14.75. Over the past month, HAYW has returned 7.4%.

Hayward Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.25. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.2%. Hayward Holdings currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.