Electrovaya (ELVA) Price Target Increased by 10.05% to 7.09

The average one-year price target for Electrovaya (NasdaqCM:ELVA) has been revised to $7.09 / share. This is an increase of 10.05% from the prior estimate of $6.45 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.18 to a high of $9.22 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.21% from the latest reported closing price of $11.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electrovaya. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 69.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELVA is 0.21%, an increase of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.53% to 6,305K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Herald Investment Management holds 1,265K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 478K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing a decrease of 250.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELVA by 64.58% over the last quarter.

WealthTrust Axiom holds 411K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELVA by 55.58% over the last quarter.

Caldwell Investment Management holds 398K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company.

Penbrook Management holds 350K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELVA by 50.45% over the last quarter.

