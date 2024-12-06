Electrovaya to Announce Q4 2024 Financial Results

Electrovaya (TSE:ELVA) has released an update.

Electrovaya Inc., a leader in lithium-ion battery technology, is set to release its Q4 and fiscal year 2024 financial results on December 12, 2024, after market close. The announcement will be followed by a conference call hosted by the company’s CEO and CFO to discuss the results and provide a business update.

