Electrovaya to Announce Q4 2024 Financial Results

December 06, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

Electrovaya (TSE:ELVA) has released an update.

Electrovaya Inc., a leader in lithium-ion battery technology, is set to release its Q4 and fiscal year 2024 financial results on December 12, 2024, after market close. The announcement will be followed by a conference call hosted by the company’s CEO and CFO to discuss the results and provide a business update.

