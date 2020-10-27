Electronics Stock Oct 28 Earnings Roster: TEL, KLAC & Others

Electronics stocks’ upcoming results are anticipated to reflect the growth opportunities associated with high-performance computing and accelerated deployment of 5G technology. Also, digital automotive is expected to have driven the industry participants’ performance to some extent in the quarter under review.



For instance, strength in key end markets — namely communications, automotive and industrial end markets — aided Amkor Technology’s AMKR top line in third-quarter 2020.



Also, growth opportunities in advanced packaging technologies that target 5G, advanced automotive systems, IoT and high-performance computing aided the results.



However, the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to have impacted the electronics stocks’ performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Sneak Peek Into a Few Upcoming Releases

Given this backdrop, let’s see how the following electronics stocks are poised ahead of their upcoming results, scheduled to release on Oct 28.



TE Connectivity’s TEL global manufacturing strategy is anticipated to have aided its performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Furthermore, the improving Transportation segment is expected to get reflected in the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results.



In addition, its cost-reduction and footprint-consolidation initiatives are expected to have been key catalysts during the fiscal fourth quarter. (Read more: What's in the Cards for TE Connectivity's (TEL) Q4 Earnings?)



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TE Connectivity this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. And that’s the case here.



TE Connectivity has an Earnings ESP of +4.46% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $2.90 billion suggests a decline of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of 86 cents indicates fall of 35.3% from the prior-year quarter.

KLA-Tencor Corporation KLAC is expected to have witnessed increased Semiconductor device demand for enterprise and cloud applications due to work-from-home surge and a strengthening gaming market in fiscal first-quarter 2021.



In addition, the company’s Gen5 optical inspection platform has been gaining momentum. (Read more: KLA-Tencor to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)

KLA-Tencor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.48 billion suggests a 4.8% improvement from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of $2.75 indicates growth of 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Garmin Ltd.’s GRMN third-quarter revenues are expected to reflect strength across fitness and marine segments. In addition, solid momentum across the company’s advanced wearables and cycling products is likely to have aided the fitness segment’s performance during the to-be-reported quarter.



It has a favorable combination of a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.79%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $907.4 million suggests a decline of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of $1.01 per share indicates fall of 20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc.’s GNRC third-quarter revenues are expected to reflect increased growth in residential products. Also, Commercial & Industrial product sales are expected to have remained strong in the quarter.



The company has a favorable combination of a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +2.32%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $677.2 million suggests 12.7% growth from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings of $1.75 per share indicates growth of 22.4% from the prior-year quarter.

