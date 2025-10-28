Electronic Arts (XTRA:ERT) Price Target Increased by 26.12% to 169.05

The average one-year price target for Electronic Arts (XTRA:ERT) has been revised to 169,05 € / share. This is an increase of 26.12% from the prior estimate of 134,04 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 110,32 € to a high of 225,76 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.76% from the latest reported closing price of 172,08 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,015 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electronic Arts. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERT is 0.27%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 281,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 24,808K shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,797K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,588K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERT by 1.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,057K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,232K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERT by 3.51% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 7,035K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,701K shares , representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERT by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,644K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,749K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERT by 3.10% over the last quarter.

