Markets
EA

Electronic Arts Wraps Up Acquisition of Glu Mobile

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

On Thursday, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) significantly ramped up its mobile-game development business. The company announced that its latest major acquisition, for Glu Mobile, has closed.

That deal was reached in February. Under its terms, Electronic Arts agreed to acquire Glu Mobile in an all-cash deal for $2.1 billion in enterprise value.

Young man playing game on smartphone.

Image source: Getty Images.

The new asset should help supercharge Electronic Arts' efforts in the mobile sphere. According to the video game giant, its existing mobile business had roughly 100 million monthly active players. Glu Mobile has an admirably wide variety of titles that appeal to different demographics -- there's little overlap between, say, the company's Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball.

Electronic Arts quoted its CEO Andrew Wilson as saying that, with Glu Mobile in its portfolio, "We are forming a powerful growth engine that will expand our current games and deliver more amazing new experiences across sports, lifestyle, mid-core, and casual for players everywhere."

Glu Mobile's over 800 employees will join the ranks of Electronic Arts. Of that tally, more than 500 are developers, adding considerable firepower to the new owner's efforts in originating games and refining existing titles.

This was clearly an important deal for Electronic Arts, as the acquisition price represented a 33% premium to Glu Mobile's stock price on the day it was announced.

Electronic Arts is flush with cash, so it shouldn't have any problem funding the arrangement with its own resources. At the end of last year, it held nearly $4.8 billion in cash.

The company's shareholders are happy about the closing of the deal. Its stock was up by 1.5% in late afternoon trading, which topped the 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Electronic Arts
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Electronic Arts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular