Electronic Arts won’t be a multiplayer M&A game

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electronic Arts is a tempting target but finding the right players might be harder to master. On Friday, CNBC reported that Amazon.com is not expected to make a bid for the video-game maker, knocking down an earlier report https://ftw.usatoday.com/2022/08/amazon-buy-electronic-arts about a potential deal. Still, it’s not hard to see why the publisher behind the FIFA franchise could be in play.

Microsoft’s $69 billion move for Activision Blizzard bodes well for EA. The software giant’s deal represented 19 times Activision’s EBITDA last year. On the same multiple applying estimated EBITDA for the fiscal year ending March, it would imply that EA is worth over $50 billion. That’s about a 54% premium to its current enterprise value.

But potential buyers may be out of the game. Netflix is suffering from a market capitalization rout and others like Apple would attract unwanted attention from regulators. EA in play may have to wait another day. (By Jennifer Saba)

Most Popular