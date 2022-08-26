Electronic Arts Up In Premarket On Reports Of Amazon Mulling Its Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is gaining around 7 percent in pre-market activity on Nasdaq after USA Today reported that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is planning to buy the video game company.
Citing GLHF sources, the report said that Amazon will announce a deal today to buy Electronic Arts, the developer of Apex Legends, and FIFA, among others.
Meanwhile, CNBC reported citing sources that the e-commerce major is not expected to bid for the videogame publisher.
In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Electronic Arts shares were trading at $136.00, up 6.57 percent.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
