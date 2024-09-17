News & Insights

Markets
EA

Electronic Arts Unveils Long-Term Growth Strategy

September 17, 2024 — 09:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - At its Investor Day, Electronic Arts (EA) outlined a long-term growth strategy aimed at outpacing market growth and driving margin expansion through fiscal year 2027. The company plans to double its global audience to over a billion people in the next five years. Additionally, EA introduced the EA SPORTS App, designed to offer connected, interactive entertainment that goes beyond traditional gaming.

The company outlined how AI drives efficiency, expansion, and transformation to accelerate its business. It announced a next-level Battlefield experience, with a community testing program set to launch in early 2025.

Additionally, the company said that it is on track to achieve the high end of its net bookings guidance provided on July 30, 2024, for both the second fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2024, and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.