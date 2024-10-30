Electronic Arts Unusual Options Activity For October 30

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Electronic Arts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $334,928, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $424,167.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $160.0 for Electronic Arts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Electronic Arts's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Electronic Arts's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Electronic Arts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.2 $6.9 $6.9 $150.00 $172.5K 167 253 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.4 $160.00 $135.0K 133 250 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $150.00 $116.0K 1.7K 339 EA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $51.5 $50.2 $51.5 $100.00 $103.0K 143 20 EA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.5 $4.2 $4.3 $150.00 $86.4K 390 239

About Electronic Arts

EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile. The firm owns number of large franchises, including Madden, EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA), Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age, and Need for Speed.

Present Market Standing of Electronic Arts Trading volume stands at 2,090,855, with EA's price up by 2.49%, positioned at $149.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 90 days. Expert Opinions on Electronic Arts

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $163.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Electronic Arts, maintaining a target price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Electronic Arts with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Electronic Arts, targeting a price of $175. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

