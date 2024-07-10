Electronic Arts Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Electronic Arts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $43,641, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $422,034.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $150.0 for Electronic Arts during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Electronic Arts stands at 1913.5, with a total volume reaching 2,681.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Electronic Arts, situated within the strike price corridor from $135.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Electronic Arts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $1.95 $2.0 $2.0 $150.00 $120.1K 33 2 EA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $11.3 $11.1 $11.2 $150.00 $43.6K 141 0 EA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $3.5 $3.3 $3.4 $150.00 $41.8K 5.7K 404 EA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.2 $3.2 $150.00 $41.6K 5.7K 570 EA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.3 $1.25 $1.25 $145.00 $41.0K 1.9K 784

About Electronic Arts

EA is one of the world's largest third-party video game publishers and has transitioned from a console-based video game publisher to the one of the largest publishers on consoles, PC, and mobile. The firm owns number of large franchises, including Madden, EA Sports FC (formerly FIFA), Battlefield, Apex Legends, Mass Effect, Dragon's Age, and Need for Speed.

Current Position of Electronic Arts Currently trading with a volume of 2,753,607, the EA's price is up by 2.5%, now at $144.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Electronic Arts

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $156.5.

An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Electronic Arts, maintaining a target price of $163. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

