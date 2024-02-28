News & Insights

Electronic Arts to lay off 5% of workforce

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 28, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Videogame maker Electronic Arts EA.O said on Wednesday it would reduce 5% of its workforce and expects to incur about $125 million to $165 million in charges as part of the restructuring plan.

The company had about 13,400 people, with 65% located internationally as of March 31, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

