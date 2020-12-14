US Markets
Electronic Arts to buy UK's Codemasters in deal worth $1.2 bln

Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Computer games firm Electronic Arts said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy Codemasters in a deal worth $1.2 billion, trumping an earlier agreement between the British company and rival Take-Two Interactive Software.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Computer games firm Electronic Arts EA.O said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy Codemasters CDM.L in a deal worth $1.2 billion, trumping an earlier agreement between the British company and rival Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O.

Under the deal, Codemasters shareholders will receive 604 pence per share, representing a premium of 13.1% to the last closing price of the company's shares.

The deal price is also higher than the 485 pence per share Take-Two had offered for Codemasters last month.

Take-Two did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Codemasters, which is known for its Formula One games for the Playstation 4, said its board considers the EA offer to be superior to the Take-Two proposal.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

