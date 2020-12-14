Electronic Arts to buy UK's Codemasters in $1.2 bln deal

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Computer games firm Electronic Arts EA.O said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy Codemasters CDM.L in a deal worth $1.2 billion, trumping an earlier agreement between the British company and rival Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O.

Under the deal, Codemasters shareholders will receive 604 pence per share, compared with the 485 pence per share Take-Two had offered.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.