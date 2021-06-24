Electronic Arts takes third pricey swing at mobile

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electronic Arts is trying to assemble a dream team. The $40 billion video-games developer on Wednesday agreed to buy https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005525/en Playdemic, the studio behind the “Golf Clash” smartphone hit, for $1.4 billion. At up to 7 times sales, per Cowen estimates, the valuation is a premium to EA’s own 5 times.

While strong in consoles and personal computers with its FIFA soccer and Madden NFL football titles, EA is notably weak in mobile. It was one of the few to suffer a decline in such revenue during the pandemic. It’s trying to bulk up, however. Earlier this year, EA snapped up GluMobile https://ir.ea.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2021/Electronic-Arts-to-Acquire-Glu-Mobile-Creating-a-New-Global-Leader-in-the-Largest-and-Fastest-Growing-Gaming-Segment/default.aspx for $2.1 billion, following a $1.2 billion takeover https://ir.ea.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2021/Electronic-Arts-and-Codemasters-Establish-a-New-Global-Powerhouse-for-Racing-Videogames--Entertainment/default.aspx of car-racing game specialist Codemasters.

Competition with Take-Two Interactive, which EA outbid for Codemasters, is intense. Its smaller peer recently acquired a mobile soccer game and has developed other sports games. It’s a losing rivalry for now: Both companies’ shares have underperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year. (By Robyn Mak)

