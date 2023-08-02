News & Insights

US Markets
EA

Electronic Arts shares drop as competition, lower spending hit bookings forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

August 02, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Changes dateline, recasts paragraph 1 with shares, adds analyst comment in paragraph 9, 10

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts shares EA.O sank more than 7% on Wednesday, a day after the videogame publisher projected quarterly net bookings below expectations due to high competition and muted spending by gamers.

Legacy videogame publishers such EA are not only struggling with slowing spending, but also fighting for top spots with new entrants like Warner Bros Discovery, whose "Harry Potter"-based game "Hogwarts Legacy" was among the best-selling games this year through May, according to market research firm Circana.

Elevated inflation has forced gamers to get picky with the titles they choose, with many returning to only their favorite franchises because of tight budgets.

EA said "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor", the latest videogame based on the storied Star Wars franchise launched in April, did well, while it saw lower in-game spending in multi-player shooter game "Apex Legends".

"This quarter, net bookings were below expectations, largely driven by underperformance from Season 17 (of Apex Legends)," CFO Stuart Canfield said in a post-earnings call.

EA forecast net bookings in the range $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion for its quarter ending Sept. 30, below analysts' estimate of $1.81 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company, which kept its fiscal 2024 booking forecast intact, expects to debut in September "EA Sports FC", EA's new football franchise after it ended its partnership with FIFA last year.

In the first quarter, the company posted net bookings of $1.58 billion, compared with Refinitiv estimates of $1.59 billion. It earned $1.14 per share on an adjusted basis, compared with expectations of $1.02.

Several analysts said the profit was driven by a shift in some of the marketing spend for "EA Sports FC" to the current quarter from the first.

"The FC marketing push is what to watch during the Q," said Jefferies analysts. "With 2 months to go, and an extra ~S100M to spend, we expect a significant marketing push is imminent."

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.