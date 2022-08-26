US Markets
Electronic Arts rises on report of acquisition by Amazon

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shares of videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc jumped 8% in premarket trading on Friday after a report said Amazon.com Inc will announce an offer for the "FIFA" and "Apex Legends" owner.

Amazon has made an offer and an announcement will be made later today, USA Today reported, citing GLHF sources.

GLHF is a Stockholm, Sweden-based esports content company.

Amazon and EA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

