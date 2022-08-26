Electronic Arts rises on report of acquisition by Amazon

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares of videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc EA.O jumped 8% in premarket trading on Friday after a report said Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O will announce an offer for the "FIFA" and "Apex Legends" owner.

Amazon has made an offer and an announcement will be made later today, USA Today reported, citing GLHF sources.

GLHF is a Stockholm, Sweden-based esports content company.

Amazon and EA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

