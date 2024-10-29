News & Insights

Electronic Arts revenue outlook raised on Sports ‘outperformance’, says Roth MKM

October 29, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

Roth MKM keeps a Neutral rating and $154 price target on Electronic Arts (EA), though the firm is also raising its Q2 bookings view to $2.06B from $2.048B to reflect outperformance in its Sports franchises. The updated view reflects higher unit sales for NCAA Football – 6M units up from 5.5M units – and a smaller decline than previously anticipated for Madden NFL, though Roth MKM is also cutting its FY26 bookings and EPS view to $7.847B and $8.10 respectively from $8.048bn and $8.58 as it pushes back expectations for the release of the next Battlefield game to FY27, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

