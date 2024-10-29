News & Insights

Electronic Arts reports Q2 EPS $1.11 vs $1.47 last year

October 29, 2024 — 04:12 pm EDT

Reports Q2 net bookings $2.079B, consensus $2.04B. American Football is on track to exceed $1B in net bookings for FY25, with total hours played in Q2 up over 140% year over year, and the company also saw new players in the community more than double year over year. “EA delivered another strong quarter with record Q2 net bookings, driven by our incredible teams, broad portfolio and technology leadership,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA. “The momentum in our business reinforces our strategic vision to deliver innovative experiences and interactive entertainment that deepens and expands engagement across our global communities.” “Q2 was another successful quarter for EA, exceeding the high end of our guidance range. As a result, we are also raising our FY25 outlook,” said Stuart Canfield, CFO of EA. “We remain confident in our ability to drive long-term value creation through increased scale, driving top-line growth, improved margins, and greater cash flow as shared at our Investor Day.”

