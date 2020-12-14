Markets
Electronic Arts Reaches Agreement To Acquire Codemasters - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has reached an agreement with the Board of Codemasters for the recommended acquisition of Codemasters, the UK-based game developer and publisher. Codemasters' shareholders will be entitled to receive 604 pence in cash for each ordinary share of Codemasters with an implied enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

Frank Sagnier, Chief Executive Officer of Codemasters, and Rashid Varachia, Chief Financial Officer of Codemasters, along with the senior executive management team of Codemasters intend to remain with Codemasters following completion of the acquisition.

