News & Insights

US Markets
EA

Electronic Arts' quarterly bookings beat estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 09, 2023 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds share movement, CFO quote in paragraph 4

May 9 (Reuters) - Videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc EA.O beat fourth-quarter booking estimates on Tuesday as the latest installments in its "FIFA" and "Madden NFL" series kept gamer interest strong.

The company's shares rose 3.5% in trading after the bell.

Elevated levels of inflation have forced gamers to get picky with the titles they choose to buy, with many returning to their favorite franchises because of tight budgets, a trend that EA and its rivals including Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O and Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O have turned their focus on.

"Record live services performance and increased engagement, particularly from our EA Sports FIFA franchise, drove better-than-expected Q4 net bookings," Chief Financial Officer Chris Suh said.

Three of EA's titles including "FIFA 23" and sci-fi horror game "Dead Space" were among the top 10 best-selling games in the first three months of the year, according to data from market research firm Circana.

EA posted net bookings of $1.95 billion in the quarter, compared with Refinitiv estimates of $1.76 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EA
TTWO
ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.