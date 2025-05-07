Electronic Arts Q4 Earnings and Revenues Increase Year Over Year

Electronic Arts EA reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.54 per share, which grew 12.4% year over year. Revenues rose 6.5% year over year to $1.89 billion due to an increase in Live services and full-game revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings was pegged at $1.11 per share. The consensus mark for revenues was pinned at $1.57 billion.



Net bookings for the fiscal fourth quarter were $1.8 billion, up 8% year over year.



Full-game net bookings were $384 million, up 48% year over year. Live services net bookings were $1.42 billion, up 1% year over year.

Quarter Details of EA

EA’s full-game revenues (23.1% of total revenues) increased 31.2% year over year to $437 million. Full-game download revenues increased 38% year over year to $367 million. Revenues from packaged goods grew 3% year over year to $70 million.



Live services and other revenues (76.9% of total revenues) increased 0.8% year over year to $1.46 billion.



Based on platforms, revenues from consoles increased 13% year over year to $1.18 billion in the reported quarter. Revenues from PC & Other increased 1% year over year to $426 million. Revenues from the mobile platform decreased 7% year over year to $287 million.

Operating Details of EA

EA’s GAAP gross profit increased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $1.53 billion. Gross margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 80.6%.



Operating expenses decreased 4.7% year over year to $1.13 billion. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses contracted from 66.8% in the year-ago quarter to 59.7%.



Operating income on a GAAP basis increased 68.8% year over year to $395 million. The operating margin expanded from 13.2% in the year-ago quarter to 20.8% in the reported quarter.

Electronic Arts’ Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, EA had $2.25 billion in cash and short-term investments compared with $3.16 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $549 million for the quarter and $2.079 billion for the trailing 12 months.



EA repurchased 9.8 million shares for $1.375 billion during the quarter under the stock repurchase program, bringing the total for the trailing 12 months to 17.6 million shares for $2.5 billion.



The company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 19 cents per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 28, 2025.

Electronic Arts Provides Guidance for Q1 & FY26

For first-quarter fiscal 2026, EA expects GAAP revenues between $1.55 billion and $1.65 billion and earnings per share in the range of 49 cents to 66 cents. Net bookings are expected between $1.175 billion and $1.275 billion.



For fiscal 2026, EA expects revenues in the range of $7.1-$7.5 billion and earnings in the band of $3.09-$3.79 per share.



The company expects net bookings for fiscal 2026 between $7.6 billion and $8 billion.

Operating cash flow is estimated in the band of $2.2-$2.4 billion.

EA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



