Electronic Arts Q3 21 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on February 2, 2021, to discuss Q3 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.ea.com

To listen to the call, dial (866) 324-3683 (US) or (509) 844-0959 (International), Conference ID: 3695237.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using pin code 3695237.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.