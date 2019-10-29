Electronic Arts Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

Markets
(RTTNews) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on Oct. 29, 2019, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.ea.com

To listen to the call, dial (866) 393-4306 (US) or (734) 385-2616 (International), Conference ID: 9877505.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Pin code 9877505.

